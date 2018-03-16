Ujjain: Teachers demand solution for problems

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Teachers’ Association organised a meet on Wednesday, in which teachers put forward their problems and demanded that the state government should settle all issues as soon as possible. The teachers demanded that digital attendance should not be made compulsory for them. They also demanded to take action against officials, who released their salary late in spite of clear orders of the district education officer.

The functionary of the association Jagdishsingh Kelwa informed that Babulal Sharma, Poonam Sharma, Sadhna Ojha, Urmila Yogi, Archana Dashrathi, Shashikal Tiwari, Asha Pancholi, Om Prakash Dubey, Mohanlal Soni, Bhagwatsinh Rathore, Sohanlal Phedi, Ghanshyam Sharma, Kamal Kishore , Manish Porwal, Mahendra Joshi, Shyamlal Joshi, Radheshyam Khalotia, Sunil Acharya, Vijay Jain, Deepak Pandya and many teachers were present.