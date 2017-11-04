Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch activists burn Kamal Haasan’s effigy
Ujjain: Strongly condemning veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s Hindu terror remarks, Swarnim Bharat Manch activists set his effigy on fire, here on Friday.
Haasan had reportedly written in a magazine and also commented that the right wing could not challenge talk of Hindu terrorism because terror had sneaked into their camp as well. Moreover, Haasan also wrote, “Hindus are losing faith in ‘satyamev jayate’ and were instead subscribing to the dictum ‘might is right’. Such a course will make us all barbarians.” Peeved at Kamal Haasan’s remarks, Manch activists assembled at Tower Chowk and raised slogans against Haasan. They also distorted the effigy and after beating it with slippers and shoes, burnt it in public. Manch leaders Dinesh Shrivastava and Dinesh Vyas were among those present.