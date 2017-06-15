Ujjain: Suspension of Mahakal temple priest revoked

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) suspended priest Dinesh Sharma over charges of misappropriation of donation money. The investigation conducted by assistant administrator, Satish Vyas confirmed the charges and found Sharma guilty of misconduct. The suspension was revoked with a monetary punishment of 50 times the donation money which was Rs 320. The decision was taken under Section (2) of Temple Act, 1982 for lowering the temple’s esteem. He was also warned not to indulge in such practices in future and submit the fine within 7 days. The whole incident was recorded on CCT and was taken as the main source of information against the priest.

On May 24, an illegitimate representative Nayan Sharma was seen to taking away the donation money in a prashad box in his bag and placing it in front of Dinesh Sharma. Later, an employee Suman Thakur mistakenly gave the prashad box to a woman devotee, who later submitted the box to the temple control room.

Nayan Sharma also reached the control room to report the missed prashad box and asked to check the CCTV footage following which the embezzlement was unraveled. The said representative, Nayan Sharma has also been illegally appointed by Dinesh Sharma. He already has 2 official representative priests Raman Trivedi and Sandeep Sharma.

