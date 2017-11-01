Ujjain: Suman memorial goodwill lecture series concludes

Ujjain: The seven-day Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial goodwill lecture series concluded at Bharatiya Gyanpeeth premises. Former Member of Parliament from Mandsaur and firebrand Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan was the key speaker at the closing session. Expressing her views on the topic, “Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam is the sole basis of Indian society”, she said that there is no place for fear in the society and as such the concept of a global family can be realized by spreading love and mercy.

Sai Foundation India chairman KP Dongre delivering his presidential address on the subject, “Education based on human values” said the true soul of India resides in traditional combined families. Veteran freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar and host KMS Kulshreshtha were present. Neelam Mahadik conducted the programme.