Ujjain: Students union election held peacefully in pvt colleges

Ujjain: Elections of students union in all 28 private colleges of the district, including seven in city, were held in peaceful atmosphere on Monday. Enthusiastic students turned up at their respective colleges to exercise their franchise. Freshers were more keen to vote for their favourite candidate. Voting started at 8 am for election of class representatives (CRs). Later, elections for office bearers, including president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, were conducted in which CRs voted.

Though, the higher education department had enforced provisions to keep politics out of these elections, ABVP and NSUI leaders worked hard to

emerge winners. Police force was deployed at all colleges, including four sensitive colleges of city Future Vision College, Advance College, LOTI College and Bhartiya Mahavidyalaya. In Bharatiya Mahavidyalaya, Meena Bafna, Shivani Neeman (unopposed), Yogita Rochwani (unopposed) and Himanshi Kunwar Rajput (unopposed) were declared elected as president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, respectively.

Likewise, Ayushi Udiwal, Prince Bagdi, Kirti Mandot and Atul Bhati were declared elected on respective posts at Advance College.