Ujjain: Stone pelting, excessive use of firecrackers mar ‘Hari milan’ day

Ujjain: People threw caution to the wind on the traditional ‘Harihar milan’ day, when they pelted stones on each other on the roads and burst firecrackers. Such acts have been prohibited by the administration under section 144 of CrPC. Although the police were posted between Mahakal Marg and Gopal Mandir to keep a watch on the people bursting firecrackers, excited youngsters paid no heed and even those participating in the procession burst crackers between Gopal Mandir and Gudri Chouraha.

Some people protested when a youth was injured after a fight broke out when people pelted stones at each other at Apsareshwar Mahadev Mandir. Considered to be a day when Lord Mahakal meets Lord Krishna, the procession reaches Gopal Mandir by midnight, where the ‘Hari milan’ takes place.

Seven youngsters, who burst firecrackers, particularly ‘hingots’, were arrested by police and let out on bail later. Although the Mahakal and Kharakuan police station authorities were present in most areas, they turned a blind eye towards the fights that ensued during the procession.