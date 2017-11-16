Ujjain: STF seizes foreign liquor worth Rs 60 lakh

Ujjain: The Special Task Force (STF) of the MP police on Wednesday, arrested two-members of an inter-state liquor mafia gang, involved in illegal transportation of medium range foreign liquor. Besides seizing a truck, the STF also recovered about 800 boxes of foreign liquor, worth about Rs 60 lakh.

STF TI, Yogendra Singh Sidodia and Vivek Gupta informed that they had got a tip-off about a truck that was parked at Saibagh Colony on Indore bypass Road. Suspicious STF sleuths comprising ASIs Shakil Qureshi, Devendra Singh Kushwaha and Chandrabhan Singh then questioned the driver Sunil (39), a resident of district Sonipat, Haryana, and cleaner Amit (30), resident of Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, who tried to misguide them about the materials kept in the truck.

Upon searching the truck, hundreds of boxes of foreign liquor were found. The accused failed to produce a license and permit for transporting the foreign liquor, after which the police confiscated the truck and 800 boxes of liquor. On being questioned further, the two informed that they had bought the seized liquor from Haryana and were to transport it to Gujarat and Maharashtra via Ujjain at three times the original price. However, they did not specify the name of factory or person from where they had got the consignment or to whom they were to deliver it.