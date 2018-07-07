Ujjain: Status of CM helpline pending complaints reviewed

Ujjain: Additional collector B B S Tomar reviewed status of CM helpline pending complaints in a meeting at Simhastha fair office on Friday. He instructed departments concerned that complaints which are pending for more than 300 days should be resolve within one week. In the city about 265 complaints were pending for more than 300 days.

Highest pending complaints were from revenue department which are about 1029 in number. Other departments like cooperative department have 447 complaints, general administration department has 129 pending cases, Pradhan Mantri gram sadak yojana has 118 pending complaints, energy department has 253 and agriculture department has 233 pending complaints. Instructions of fast resolution of pending complaints were given to the respective departments.