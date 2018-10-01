Ujjain: State-level taekwondo gold cup championship begins

State-level Akash Jain Taekwondo Gold Cup Championship, jointly organised by District Taekwondo Association and State Taekwondo Association inaugurated here on Sunday. Chief guest Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu inaugurated the programme. BalramVadiya informed that there are 350 athletes and 50 judges are participating in the event. Championship will be held in different age groups. Bhanu Bhadauriya and Anil Jain were special guests of the programme. Balram Vadiya, Mamta Sangate, Ram Tambolia welcomed the guests. Sanjay Johari conducted the programme while Sunil Ahirwar proposed the vote of thanks.