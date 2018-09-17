Ujjain: Social revolution started by Dr. Ambedkar will continue for long time, says Dr. Bartuniya

A national level conference under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Dalit Sahitya Academy was organised on Sunday. Dr.Ambedkar Central University vice chancellor Dr. Prakash Bartuniya was the chief guest of the pro-gramme. Addressing the programme, Dr.Bartuniya said the social revolution started by Dr. Ambedkar will continue for a long time. He said general category of the society lost its sensitivity, patience and sympathy to the people of backward and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and these classes of the society needs justice for them.

The programme was presided over by former police superintendent Dr. Pannalal. In his address, Dr. Pannalal said that Dr. Ambedkar dedicated the Constitution to the country and not to a specific class or society. The welcome speech was delivered by the head of the academy Dr. Harimohan Dhavan and the programme was conducted by secretary of academy PC Bairwa. Dr.GS Dhawan pro-posed the vote of thanks. The inaugura-tion programme was attended by Dr. Arunk-umar, Dr. Vandana Malviya, Dr. DD Vediya, Dr. Tara Par-mar, Dr. Jyoti Vaidhya, Dr. Pradeep Bagde, Dr. Arun Kusumakar, Dr.Rama Panchal, Dr. Shashikant B Patil, Dr. RK Ahirwar, Dr. Zafar Mehmood, Dr.HM Barua, Dr. GL Khagode and researchers of the academy.