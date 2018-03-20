Ujjain: SKM opposes e-attendance for education department employees

Ujjain: Sanyukta Karmchari Morcha (SKM) opposed e-attendance of teachers, employees and officials of the education department in a meeting held on Monday.

SKM district convener Mansingh Chouhan said, “according to orders of the State Government, all officials, teachers and employees of the education department should register their attendance online from April 1.”

He added that this would make it very difficult for the staff to register attendance as for registering online attendance every employee should have a smart phone which would increase financial burden on staff members. Moreover, staff members may also face network problems in rural areas.

Chouhan stated that SKM members handed over a memorandum to the Employees welfare association president Ramesh Sharma over this issue. He further said, a memorandum would also be handed over to CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan soon and thousands of employees of the education department would hand over a memorandum to the district education officer and the collector on March 28 over this issue.