Ujjain: Siddha programme to worship goddess Shakti begins

State cultural department run Triveni art and archaeological museum organised three days Siddha mahotsav to celebrate navratri at Muktakashi manch in Triveni museum premises on Saturday. Chief guest Vikramaditya shodh peeth, director, Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, Maharishi Sandipani Vaid-Vidya College, professor Veerupaksha Jaddipal, Panini College, vice-chancellor, professor RC Panda inaugurated the programme.

Artist Nabhodeep Chakraborty and his team had presented mata chandi and shayama geet and chandi shtrotam. Rahul Ganguly accompanied him on tabla, Brikesh Mandal played tanpura and Hrithik Mitro and Jeet Singh Thakur accompanied him on guitar and harmonium respectively. It was followed by a performance of singer Swati Ukhale and her team who presented folk songs of goddess Shakti. Gagan Johari and Rakesh badgoniya accompanied her on dholak and tabla respectively.

Rameshchandra Awasar on harmonium and Chitra Ukhale, Sohani Panwar and gayatri panwar escorted her as a co-singer. Dr Lata Munshi and team presented splendid dance performance on raag sindhbhairavi, raag basanti and hansnandi. Arohi Munshi, Riya Jham Mohika Saxena, Madhura Chattopadhyay, Ruchi Saxena, Urvashi Malviya, Suman Kothari, Rupal Sharma, Jiva Mehta and other accompanied her.

On the second day of the programme Anuja Valunkar and Chetna Khale from Indore will present a performance of classical songs. In second performance Neha Charan and team from Rajasthan will present chirja singning. It will be followed by a Kathak performance titled Sadhvi under the guidance of Professor Mandavi Singh, Indira Art and Music College Kheragarh, Chattisgarh.