Ujjain: ‘Shwetambar Jain community’s paryushan begins

Ujjain: The Shwetambar Jain community began an 8 day worship to celebrate the ‘paryushan’ festival which began on Friday. People of the community thronged to Jain temples to mark the onset of the festival. Religious sermons were delivered during the occasion with traditional rituals.

Acharya Doulatsagarji and Acharya Harshsagarji highlighted the importance of the festival at a temple at Kharakuan . Idols of Mahaveer and Jain teerthankaras were beautifully adorned at all Jain temples, which were also decorated with lighting. The festival will come to an end on August 25. The Digambar Jain community festival will begin on August 26 and last till September 5.