Ujjain: Shastra Pujan performed on Vijayadashmi

Police department performed arms’ worship on Friday in police line located in Nagzhiri area. The senior officials and cops placed holy marks on the weapons, vehicles and horses and held a session of jubilant fires on the occasion. Divisional commissioner MB Ojha, IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar, collector Manish Singh, SP Sachin Atulkar, ASPs Abhijeet Ranjan, Neeraj Pandey and Pramod Sonkar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha worships arms

Rajput community also held a shastra puja under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha at Bijasan Mata temple located at Chamunda Mata Square on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The community members garlanded the portrait of Maharana Pratap and performed worship. National secretary Anil Singh Chandel said that Rajputs always used arms either for the sake of down trodden people or for the nation. The programme was conducted by Hardayal Singh Thakur, who said that hundreds of community members were present on the occasion. The gratitude was expressed by Khushal Singh Gour.

Gouraksha Nyas and Hindu Mahasabha perform shastra puja

MP Yuva Shiv Sena Gouraksha Nyas and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha performed weapons’ worship on Friday. A maha aarti was organised at the office of the organisation. State head Manish Singh Chouhan and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti head Yogesh Waghmare were the special guests of the programme. Other office-bearers of the organisation were also present in the programme. Chouhan informed that state secretary Suresh Pathak, vice-president Hari Mali, treasurer Suresh Pathak and other members were present on the ocassion.