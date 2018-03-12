Ujjain: Shashank Dubey’s book ‘Asal se to nakal achchhi’ released

Ujjain: Famous satire writer Shashank Dubey’s book ‘Asal se to nakal achchhi’ was released. Prominent satirist Yashwant Vyas was the chief guest. The programme was presided over by famous satire writer Dr Shiv Sharma.

Dr Shiv Sharma appreciated Malwa’s satirists and added that every writer has his own style of satire. Dr Pilkendra Arora and BL Aachha appreciated efforts of the writer which made the book interesting. Satirist Om Verma from Dewas and Brijesh Kanungo from Indore recited some satires.

The release function started with garlanding the portrait of goddess Saraswati. Dr Prem Pathik delivered the welcome speech while author’s view was presented by Shashank Dube.

The guests were welcomed by Mukesh Joshi, Ashok Bhati, Surendra Circuit, Dr Harishkumar Singh, YK Dube, Ramesh Karnawat, Dr Prabhakar Sharma, Yagyavalkya Dube and Rameshchandra Sharma. Writer Shiv Chourasiya, Pramod Trivedi, Shriram Dave, Purushottam Dube, Satish Rathi, Dr Devendra Joshi, Vivek Chourasiya Sandeep Srijan, Kamlesh Vyas and many prominent writers were present on this occasion.

The programme was conducted by Sahitya Manthan general secretary Dr Sandeep Nadkarni and vote of thanks was extended by Dr Harishkumar.