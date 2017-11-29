Ujjain: Shankaracharya Nishchalanand feted by MTMC

Ujjain: Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati of Goverdhanmuth, Puri, was felicitated by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) during a programme organised at the Mahakal pravachan hall, on Tuesday evening. Responding to his felicitation, Nishchalanandji, opined that restoration of humanity could not be possible through present education system. Only a ‘sanatan’ culture and theories based on philosophical, scientific and practical approach could give solutions to mankind, he said adding that Vedas, and its organs could make life meaningful.

MTMC non-government members, Pradeep Pujari and Jagdish Shukla and administrator Pradeep Soni presented a shawl and felicitation amount to the veteran seer. Former divisional commissioner Mohan Gupta, delivered the welcome address. Piyush Tripathi conducted the proceedings and Soni proposed a vote of thanks.