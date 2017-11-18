Ujjain: ‘Shaiv Mahotsava’ to feature intellectual sessions

Ujjain: Four intellectual sessions will be organised during the three-day maiden ‘Dwadash Jyotirling Samagam Shaiv Mahotsava’ to be held during the first week of January, at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The mega event is being organised to resurrect the pristine glory of ancient religious installations.

To finalise topics of the intellectual conferences of the Shaiv Mahotsava, a meeting of local scholars and priests was held under the aegis of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. It was decided during the meeting that there would be four sessions of such conferences. The first session will be dedicated to discussions on the significance of the ‘Dwadash Jyotirling’. The second session to worship processes and third session to management of the temple affairs. The fourth session will be dedicated to social harmony, educational and social activities conducted by the temples.

Prominent among those present at the meeting included MTMC non-government members Vibhash Upadhyay, Pradeep Pujari and Jagdish Shukla, Sanskrit scholars Prof Bal Krishna Upadhyay and Kedarnath Shukl, litterateur Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, historian Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, Mahesh Pujari and Vijay Shankar Mehta.