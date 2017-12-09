Ujjain: Shaiv Mahotsav to be organised from Jan 5-7, preparations in full swing

Ujjain: A three-day Shaiv Mahotsav will be organised by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) from January 5 to 7. Priests, management and officials of the twelve Jyotirlingas, as well as local scholars and social workers will take part in this congregation. Various committees have been given formed and given responsibilities to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

At a meeting held at the Swami Santdas Udaseen Akhada opposite Narsing Ghat on Friday, collector and MTMC chairman Sanket Bhondve discussed about committee officials and responsibilities entrusted to them. He instructed them to submit a report along with signatures about the state of preparations by December 13, so that a meeting could be held on December 14 to finalize the event. The collector also asked officials concerned to invite all those who donated more than Rs one lakh to the Mahakal temple. The collector instructed members of the committees to seriously fulfil their responsibilities, in order to organise the three-day Shaiv Mahotsav in a dignified manner.

He asked to appoint 11 liaisoning officers for priests, management officers, local scholars and social workers, coming from the 11 Jyotirlingas of the country. He instructed that priests and managers of Government temples of the division should be invited. Arrangements for the Shaiv Mahotsav should be completed by the last week of December, he stated.

The three-day Shaiv ??Mahotsav will also have priests and managers from temples like Tirupati Balaji, Vaishno Devi, Padmanabha Swamy temple, Dwarkapuri and representatives of spiritual and social organizations. A book comprising a collection of prayer techniques and traditions of all temples, will also be published during the congregation.

At the meeting, MTMC non-government members Vishal Upadhyay, Pradeep Guru, Navin Arya, Mahant Rameshwar Das, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey, SDM Kshitij Sharma and administrator Pradeep Soni were present.