Ujjain: Shaiv Mahotsav preparations discussed

Ujjain: A meeting was held at Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) Administrative Office on Sunday to discuss preparations for Shaiv Mahotsav to be organized from January 5 to 7. In the meeting, selection of place for exhibition, category, housing, culture, etc were discussed. It was decided to display ancient paintings of Ujjain and also a form of Dongla Center in the exhibition. Stress was laid on ensuring polythene free festival.

Jhalaria Math and area around the temple have been selected for exhibition. In the meeting, arrangement for accommodation was also discussed in detail. It was decided to decorate the path of the Shobhayatra with Rangoli and the management of Shobhayatra will be done under the

leadership of Pujari Pradeep Guru.

In the meeting MTMC members, Pujari Pradeep Guru, Vibhash Upadhyaya, Jagdish Shukla, Arun Shukla, Assistant Administrative Officer RK Tiwari, Former Administrator Anandilal Joshi, Dr Raman Solanki, Rajeshri Joshi, Pt Lokesh Vyas, Ravindra Bhardwaj, Mukesh Joshi, Gajendra Saklecha, Kunj Bihari Pandey, Krishnakanth Sharma, Pt Diptesh Dubey, Dr Piyush Tripathi, Gaurav Upadhyay, Sadanand Tripathi, Manish Agarwal and Aditya Agarwal were present.