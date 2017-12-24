Ujjain : Shaiv mahotsav: Collector takes stock of preparation

Control Room to become operational on Jan 3 , Collector takes a meeting for Shaiv Mahotsav

Ujjain : Collector Sanket Bhondve chaired meeting of various sub-committees constituted for Shaiv Mahotsav at Brihaspati Bhawan on Saturday. Shaiv Mahotsav is being organised by Mahakaleshwar Temple management committee and state culture department from January 5 to 7.

During the meeting, collector asked coordinators of various committees, like organising, publicity, accommodation and exhibition, to complete tasks within the time frame.

He also asked subcommittees to submit completion report by January 3. During the tmeeting, it was stated that representatives of 10 out of 12 Jyotirlingas have confirmed their participation in the Mahotsav. Collector asked municipal commissioner Vijay Kumar J to seek consent of Rameshwaram and Madurai.

It was decided that a flag will be hoisted in Mahakaleshwar temple on January 1. It was also decided to appoint a separate in-charge for every Peeth. Besides, publication material related to Ujjain will be provided to visitors at their place of stay.

The meeting also decided to put up stickers, flax and release advertisement on local electronic media for publicity of Shaiv Mahotsav. Besides, vehicles too would be arranged for guests. A control room being set up near Jhalaria Math would become operational from January 3. Workers of different committees were asked to wear different coloured badges.

Shaiv Mahotsav will also be promoted in NRI convention to be held in Indore from January 2 to 4.

MTMC member Vibhash Upadhyay, Jagdish Shukla, ADM Narendra Suryawanshi, Smart City CEO and MTMC in-charge administrator Awadhesh Sharma along with conveners of sub-committees attended the meeting.