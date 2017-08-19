Ujjain: Shahi sawari arrangements gather momentum

Ujjain: Crowd management during the ‘shahi sawari’on August 21, will be a challenge for the police and administration, as lakhs of devotees gather in the city to become part of a grand celebration of Lord Mahakal. The situation becomes more complex to handle as ‘somvati amavasya’ also falls on the same day as the ‘sawari’ which will increase the crowd further. The police and administration have been on their feet to ensure smooth arrangements with various committees and participating members.

At a meeting conducted on Friday, with representatives of bhajan groups and media, ASP Vinayak Verma sternly made it clear that only registered bhajan groups with 25 members would be allowed in the ‘shahi sawari’ convoy. New groups will be strictly barred from entering the ‘sawari’.

Also groups will have to be present at Madhav Sewa Nyas between 11pm and 12 pm to get their serial numbers. Use of heavy vehicles, display of tableau, DJs and high decibel speakers will have no place in the ‘sawari’, added Verma. With all these conditions, a consent form was filled by representatives of bhajan groups which bind them to abide by the rules discussed in the meeting. Administrator in-charge of MTMC, Kshitij Sharma asked participants to behave appropriately and avoid troubling others.

To provide ease of coverage to the media, galleries will be set up at Gopal Mandir and Ramghat area, said Kshitij Sharma. He was chairing a meeting with journalists of the electronic and print media. At Ramghat, entry for journalists will be from Ranoji ki chhatri. Likewise a podium will be set up at Gopal Mandir.