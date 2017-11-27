Ujjain: Series of programmes marks Constitution Day

Ujjain: A series of programmes were organised by various organisations to mark the 66th Constitution Day on Sunday. The SC Morcha of BJP formed human chain at all 9 block units and administered an oath to protect the Constitution. Party leaders Pradeep Joshi, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Meena Jonwal, Sonu Gehlot, Mukesh Tatwal, Satyanarayan Khoiwal and Manoj Malviya were among those present.

Likewise, BJP district (rural) unit organised a programme at Lok Shakti Bhavan. Party leaders Shyam Bansal, Pankaj Chouhan, Ganpatlal Dabi and others on the occasion garlanded the portrait of Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for gifting the Constitution of India.

Local unit of AJJAKS hosted a symposium at Tower Chowk. Organisation leaders Hirial Suryavanshi, KL Sunhere, Rakesh Suryavanshi, Mahesh Kumar Yadav, KC Rawat, Bharat Dongre, Pyarelal Barle and other garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar.

At a programme arranged by Sir Saiyyad Ahmed Welfare Society, social workers including Mohammed Iqbal Usmani, Samir Khan, Nizam Hashmi, Liyakat Khan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mohammed Iqrar and others red the preamble of Constitution and fondly remembered leaders.

Further, on the eve of Constitution Day, a poster and painting exhibition was organised at Rashtrabharti Shiksha Mahavidyalaya. On the occasion, participants were given informed with regard to formation of Indian Constitution, preamble, fundamental rights and duties.