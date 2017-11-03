Ujjain: Scribe, 2 others booked in extortion case

Ujjain: A delegation of City Press Club met IG V Madhukumar, DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar and SP Sachin Atulkar on Thursday and demanded impartial inquiry into an offence registered against a local media person.

Dharmendra Sirolia, against whom a case was registered at Nagjhiri police station along with two of his associates under Section 384 (extortion) of IPC, informed that they had approached Rajendra Singh Rajput of Dollar Seeds to take his version but he falsely implicated them in extortion case.

Sirolia said that he made a complaint of atrocity against Rajput in AJK police station on October 26, which was registered on the next day. Rajput with malafied intention lodged a complaint against Sirolia and two others on October 31, which was converted into FIR on the same day.

Aggrieved with such developments, the local media fraternity handed over a memorandum to the authorities and urged them to order an impartial probe. They also attached necessary documents along with the memorandum. The police authorities assured to do needful.