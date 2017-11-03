Ujjain: Science univ team inspects Ayurveda College before affiliation

Ujjain: A team of the MP Ayurveda Science University, Jabalpur visited the Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda Medical College here on Thursday, before affiliating it to the university.

Members including Dr LL Ahirwar, Prof AB Chouhan and Prof Dr Sunita Devri inspected ‘panchkarm’, ‘ksharsutr’, physiotherapy, pregnancy, kriyakalp, agnikarm, leech therapy, smoking, skin disease cure, swine flu cure, pathology, ex-ray, etc, units of the Medical College. They also visited the college campus and hostels. Principal Dr JP Chaurishiya was also present.