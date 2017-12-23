Ujjain: Science exhibition begins at Young Herald Convent School

Ujjain: A two-day science exhibition at Young Herald Convent School was inaugurated by Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot. Special invitees were zone president Vinita Sharma and advocate Vijay Patel. After seeing projects made by schoolchildren, Gehlot said that schoolchildren can compete with anyone in this age of science.

He said that models of Smart city, Volcano, wind mill and Him Scoop made by children are commendable. Vinita Sharma praised students and said that big dreams of small children show that they are refining their talents in this temple of education.

School director Dinesh Bhatt and Varsha Bhatt said that more than 200 schoolchildren participated in this science fair. They prepared projects on different subjects, including Wind Mill, Gambhir Dam, Him Scoop, Waste Management, Smart City and volcano. The entire exhibition is being handled by manager Harish Suryavanshi.