Ujjain: SC grants relief to 52 plot allottees of Indira Nagar colony

Ujjain: In a major victory for 52 people allotted plots in Indira Nagar, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld MP Housing Board’s plea, staying a PIL lodged in the high court by Devendra Mahor, Ravindra Bhatia and Vijay Bodana.

The PIL contended that the MP Housing Board (MPHB), had developed Indira Nagar Colony, in an area of 1.52 hectares, which was reserved for commercial complexes and this had been sold to various people for residential purpose, after getting the lay out modified from the town and country planning department.

MPHB justified its action before the High Court and said that the commercial space had been advertised thrice, but since no interest was shown by anyone, it was sold for residential purposes.

The HC had allowed the PIL and set aside all leases on that area, on the grounds that a commercial area could not be converted into a residential one. The MBHB was in deep trouble, as it would have to return back the amount with interest to the allotees. It therefore, approached the Supreme Court, and the matter was taken up by the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice YV Chandrachud on Monday. The SC issued notices to the other side and stayed the HC order. For MPHB, advocate general PK Kaurav, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and RC Mishra appeared in the Supreme Court.