Ujjain: Sarva Shiksha for better education inaugurated

Ujjain: Popular front of India, inaugurated the Sarva Shiksha Gram at Helawadi block, Jiwajiganj on Sunday, where free tuition will be provided to the children for better education.

Chief guest of the programme, ASP crime branch Pramod Songara, inaugurated Sarva Shiksha Gram and admired the initiative and said Sarva Shiksha Gram was a good connecting medium between police and common man and children. He spoke on the importance of education and said he was ready to give his services to the tuition centre whenever required.

National Sarva Shiksha Gram coordinator Nasir Thumbe detailed the work of the popular front of India in the field of humanity. Other than education, this organisation works for flood stricken area by providing food and clothes, he added. Zila Suraksha Samiti committee president Balkrishna Khandelwal, social worker Rakesh Ahuja, Mujahid Hussain, Abdul Khalid and others were present during inauguration and appreciated the work of Sarva Shiksha Gram.