Ujjain: SAPAKS observes warning day

Ujjain: ‘Samanya Adny Picchda Alpsankhyak Adhikari-Karmachari Sangathan (SAPAKS) organised a warning day on Tuesday against CM Shivraj Singh’s statement in which he had said that reservation cannot be abolished. The organisation also warned the CM saying, ‘If the attention is not paid by the government to its demands the government will see its affect in the coming assembly election’.

Abhimanyu Trivedi, divisional convener Ashok Dube, Yashswi Modi and Avantash Jain addressed the meeting. All the speakers warned that discriminating behavior will not be tolerated any more. The programme was conducted by Lokendra Shastri and was presided over by Arvind Singh Chandel.

On this occasion the gratitude was presented by Chandresh Purohit. Spokesperson Bajrang Singh Tomar said that on this occasion Usha Bairagi, Amitoj Bhargava, Sanjay Chourasiya, Pankaj Jain, Piyush Pande, Yogesh Courasiya and Nagesh Sharma were also present.