Ujjain: Sanyukt Karmchari Morcha to boycott new education session

Ujjain: Sanyukt Karmchari Morcha took out a rally on Wednesday protesting against m-shikshamitra and e-attendance to be imposed by education department from April 1. Over 3,000 employees of education department from all the tehsils and blocks joined the rally.

Organisation convener Mansingh Chohan led the rally. The rally reached collector office and handed over a memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to SDM Avadhesh Sharma. Chouhan informed that they demanded cancellation the orders in connection with m-shikshamitra and e-attendance.

He said that if the orders were not revoked the employees under aegis of Sanyukt Karmchari Morcha will boycott the new academic session. Chouhan informed that the employees also submitted a memorandum to Chintaman Ganesh Temple to grant good wisdom to the CM.

Anokhilal Sharma, Surendrasingh Chouhan, Chandrakant Fatale, Digvijaysingh Chouhan, Kailash Barod, Hiralal Suryavanshi, Babulal Panwar, Shailendra Vyas, Dinesh Saxena, Ravindra Nagar, Bajrangsingh Tomar, Devendra Maheshwari, Dinesh Shastri, Sanjay Lalwani, Sanjay Chourasiya, Sushama Khemsara and Seema Jain also addressed the rally, Chouhan said. The rally was conducted by Anil Namdev and vote of thanks was proposed by Omprakash Rai.