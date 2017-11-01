Ujjain: ‘Run for Unity’ marathon marks Sardar Patel birth anniversary

Ujjain: The ‘Run for Unity’ marathon was organised in the city to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on Tuesday.

Several officers and peoples’ representatives were seen participating in the race which started from Vikram University Sports Ground and passed the old and new streets of the city. Head, department of physical education, Dr DD Bediya monitored the run. After a distance of 1.5 km was covered, all participants took an oath of unity and brotherhood,

Ujjain Municipal Corporation also organised a run in which police officials, peoples’ representatives as well as administrative officers were present at Teenbatti Chouraha. The marathon ended at Favvara Chowk. Minister Paras Jain, Mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav, additional revenue commissioner Ashok Bhargava, collector Sanket Bhondve, SP Sachin Atulkar, BJP presidents Iqbal Singh Gandhi (urban unit) and Shyam Bansal (rural unit) along with some sportsperson, officers and staff also participated in the marathon.

Only MLA Mohan Yadav ran from Teen Batti to Favvara Chowk with the sportspersons. Remaining officers and peoples’ representatives ran till Freeganj after which they sat in their respective cars and later on reached Favvara Chowk. Everyone was administered an oath of unity and brotherhood.