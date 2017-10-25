Ujjain: Rudeness is Congress’ chink in the armour, says petroleum minister

Ujjain: After All India Congress Committee vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Gabbar Singh’ statement, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan retaliated that the Congress comes down to using abusive language when it was disappointed and has no other option. This, he said was the reason for Congress leaders making wrong statements.

The minister, who arrived in the city on a hectic tour of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, went directly to offer his prayers to Lord Mahakal with his wife. He met the media, after praying for peace and development of the country.

When the media asked him about Rahul Gandhi’s statement, he replied that the Congresses could sense their defeat in the Gujarat elections and hence the use of abusive language.

Will teach opponents a lesson in 2019

Pradhan stated that the party would “teach the opposition a lesson” just like they did in 2014, during the upcoming elections in 2019. Congress and other opposition parties “faked” tears in front of the people, he said. The Union minister spoke about the Kashmir dispute and said the problems would be solved after having joint discussions. He also gave his opinion on the question of standing in attention while the National Anthem was played in the theatres. Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, BJP city chief Iqbal Singh Gandhi, MLA Mohan Yadav were present to welcome the minister. After offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple, the minister left for Indore.