Ujjain: RSS women, student wing take out path-sanchalan

Hundreds of women belonging to different frontal organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out path sanchalan (route march) from main thoroughfares on Sunday evening under the banner of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Similarly, two separate path sanchalan by student volunteers of the Sangh were taken out from other localities.

The women wing’s path sanchalan started from Ksheer Sagar Stadium and after passing through Central Kotwali Police Station, Kanthal, Satigate, Chhatri Chowk, Kharakuan, Teliwada, Nikas, Vikramaditya Cloth Market, Nizatpura and Bammanwada area, it returned to the stadium. An open jeep carrying Sangh’s saffron flag escorted the march. Participants were in dress code and carried lathis. Girls were leading the band party.

The march was welcomed at many places by denizens. They were addressed by Sadhavi Hemlata Didi, who said that the woman symbolises maternal as well as physical power which can be utilised when it is need. Samiti’s functionary Jaishri Kelapura also addressed the participants. Prominent among those present included mayor Meena Jonwal and Samiti head Pinky Arya.

Similarly, two separate route marches were taken out by the students’ wing of RSS. Members of Keshav Nagar unit started their march from Mahakal Maidan and returned to the venue after traversing through various routes. An intellectual session was also organised which was addressed by Rakesh Khandegar.

Another path sanchalan by Rajendra Nagar unit was taken out from Rishi Nagar Saraswati Shishu Mandir which concluded at Shastri Nagar Ground. An intellectual session was also held in which Deepak Upadhyaya expressed his views. RSS Mahanagar sanghchalak Shripad Joshi informed that two more marches will be taken out by the students’ wing of Madhukar Nagar and Madhav Nagar units on October 28 from 4.30 pm.