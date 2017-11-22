Ujjain: Rs 4 lakh stolen from co-op bank at Barnagar

Ujjain: A bag containing Rs 4 lakh in cash was stolen from a manager’s cabin at District Central Cooperative Bank’s Badnagar branch on Monday. Peer casing centre incharge Jagdish Chandra Sisodiya had collected Rs 4 lakh from farmers and had kept it on manager’s table in the bank for depositing. He left to drink water and on return found the bag missing.

The back door too was open. CCTV footage showed a youth entering the bank and walking away from the back door with the bag. People said a youth was seen walking out of the back wearing a white T-shirt. He was around 20 years of age. A police team was sent to Jhabua in search of the youth, sources said.