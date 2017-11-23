Ujjain: Rs 135 crore deposited in bank accounts of 1.35 lakh beneficiary farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain: With Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clicking on laptop to launch ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ here on Wednesday, a sum of Rs 135 crore was directly transferred in the bank accounts of around 1.35 lakh farmers. About 19 lakh farmers got their names registered in the yojana and the beneficiaries who sold their agriculture produce between October 16 and October 31 were given the lump sum amount.

Addressing a farmers’ convention at Nanakheda stadium, CM said the Opposition leaders criticised him in their bid to describe the yojana as ineffective and pro-trader.

“Some people cautioned me not to take the risk of launching the yojana, but I went ahead and did it. Now teams of officials from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh government have been visiting Madhya Pradesh to study the yojana and soon it would be implemented all over the country,” he said.

Chouhan said that his government will stand with the farmers in every crisis and would not bother about financial status of the state of exchequer to extend all sorts of help to them.

The CM also announced a number of sops for the farmers and asked them to start agriculture based industries. He said that irrigation and electricity arrangements would be made better for the farmers. Those who addressed the programme included energy minister Paras Jain, principal secretary, agriculture, Rajesh Rajora and Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya.

Thousands of farmers from districts of Ujjain and Indore divisions were brought at the venue. A large number of BJP workers were also present. Exhibitions based on modern farming and imparting other information, were also arranged at the venue.