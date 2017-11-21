Ujjain: Rs 10.73 crore to be transferred to farmers’ accounts at convention

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be chief guest at the farmers’ convention at Nanakheda Stadium on Wednesday morning, when the pending amount of Rs 10.73 crore under ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ (cash payment) will be directly transferred to bank accounts of 10, 858 farmers of Ujjain district.

Energy minister Paras Jain, in the presence of senior administrative and police officials on Monday evening told media persons at the programme venue, that about 35, 000 farmers from Ujjain, Indore divisions and other districts will attend the event. The total amount due for payment to the farmers against agriculture produce will be paid for the period October 16 to Oct 31, he added. Prior to it, the minister also reviewed the preparations. The collector deputed senior officials for various duties.

On Wednesday the CM will perform the ground breaking ceremony for construction of a railway over-bridge on crossing number 23 (Mohanpura), which has been alloted Rs 30.31 crore. Likewise, he will also perform the ground breaking ceremony for laying a sewer pipe line under the AMRUT Mission at the cost of Rs 402 crore.

The CM will release a brochure based on the activities of Shaiv Mahotsava-2018 at Mahakal Pravachan Hall and distribute a part of the donations received to the Mahakaleshwar Temple against special (paid) darshan facility during Simhastha Fair-2016.