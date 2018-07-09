Ujjain: Rs 1.80 lakh cash, pistol stolen from Awantika Express

Ujjain: In an incident of theft, Rs 1.80 lakh and a US made pistol and other valuable goods were stolen from a businessman hailing from Udna, Gujarat on board a coach of Awantika Express. According to details available Sanjay Rai (47), was travelling with his relatives and family members along with his bodyguards from Navasari to Ujjain to paying obeisance to Lord Mahakal.

Rai came to know about the theft when the train halted at Nagda junction. He had the coach searched by his body guards but they did not get any clue about the theft. The businessman got down at Ujjain station and lodged a report with Government railway police (GRP).

Rai in his statement to GRP told them that he suspected his co-passenger Parvinder, who was travelling in the same coach from Mumbai to Indore but he disembarked before Nagda junction. The Railway protection force (RPF) also asked its Indore staff to check the coach carefully during cleaning the coach as Indore is the last stoppage station of the train.

According to RPF TI Harsh Chouhan the police started a manhunt for the suspect who was last seen by the victim at Khachrod station. Talking to Free Press, GRP police informed that they did not have any clue about the miscreants behind the theft but search was on.