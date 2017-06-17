Ujjain: Rohit Vyas feted at Lokmanya Tilak School

Ujjain: Rohit Vyas and his parents were felicitated by Lokmanya Tilak Shishu Mandir, Pandriba on his selection to the Indian Administrative Services. Rohit completed his primary education from Lokmanya Tilak School. At a felicitation ceremony organised by Lokmanya Tilak Sanskritik Nyas, Rohit and his parents were honoured by a shawl, and memento by President Kishore Khandelwal, Secretary Bharat Vyas and executive officer Girish Bhalerao.

In his address, Rohit acknowledged the significance of quality education at primary level. He said, primary level education works as a base for higher education and during these years students firm their grip on writing and reading along with basics of other subjects. He also expressed gratitude towards teachers and recalled a habit of reading motivational quote ‘who will be second….I am always first’ written in his school diary. Girish Bhalerao, Avdhoot Kale, Sripad Kulkarni along with faculty and staff members were present.