Ujjain: Road maintenance, traffic management tops commissioner’s priority list at review meet

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner MB Ojha addressing a divisional review meeting held in Brihasptai Bhavan on Tuesday, instructed rural road department and officers concerned to take stringent action against persons breaking road dividers on the Ujjain-Indore four lane road and using government land for making dung cakes and for other private purpose. Such people were also destroying planted trees and plants by burning them he said.

“This act is highly offensive and adversely affects road safety,” he added.

The commissioner issued orders for paying Rs 350 crores to land owners for land attending acquisition in the division.

The commissioner gave orders to suspend officials who were absent from meetings for a long time. Taking up the issue of sale of plots by real estate agents in the Simhastha area, he gave directions to take the matter to the Ujjain municipal corporation (UMC), so that proper action could be taken by the authorities.

The commissioner instructed the UMC to take appropriate action against those for the worsening condition of the Chitaman Bridge and road, both of which were constructed during the Simhastha in 2016. The commissioner expressed his concern over chemicals discarded by industries, which were polluting water for irrigation and adversely affecting farmlands.

Commissioner instructs road maintenance work should be complete within time limit

Divisional commissioner reviewed the maintenance work being done by MP Road Development Corporation in 7 districts of Ujjain division. He instructed that Indore-Ujjain, Ujjain-Jhalawar, Ujjain-Nagda-Jaora and Lebad-Badnawar-Jaora roads should be repaired immediately. He called for proper maintenance work on these roads which he said must be complete within a specific time period. He also instructed officials to invited all toll representatives a the next meeting.

Commissioner convenes meeting of RTOs

Commissioner MB Ojha also convened a meeting of all the regional transport officials (RTO) of the division and instructed them to launch a drive for checking the fitness of vehicles in their districts jointly with the police, revenue and RTO officials. Actions should also be taken against the owners of unregistered vehicles, the commissioner added. The commissioner also insisted on the checking of school buses.