Ujjain: Revised DPR of Rs 3 crore for renovation of Chakor Park

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal approved the revised DPR and tender rates presented during the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting on Monday, for construction and development of Chakor Park.

The mayor after inspecting the DPR presentation of Chakor Park thrice, suggested amendments each time. The DPR presented this time was approved for being attractive and well organised. According to the approved DPR, approximately Rs 3 crore will be spent on the park which is expected to include an Appu ghar, cafeteria, open gym, sports arena, library, fountain, etc.

The mayor also instructed PHE officials to prepare an action plan to deal with possible water crisis. She accepted PHE’s proposal of a drinking water system and validation of illegal tap connection. Mayor authorised commissioner Vijay Kumar J to take action against Taapi Company for not completing work on time. A proposal of Rs 5 crore to install solar pumps in water filtration plants was also approved.

The mayor accepted proposals for giving water bills every two months, removing illegal occupation from UMC owned buildings and shops, approving an additional amount for construction of transfer stations near Jantar Mantar and MR5, giving the Yog Bhavan building on rent, vehicle parking tender, approving temporary madhushalas, mutation of various shops and increased duration of temporary workers.