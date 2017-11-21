Ujjain: Reorientation workshop of social science research scholars commences
Ujjain: A five-day reorientation workshop for social science scholars belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and women, commenced here on Monday, under the joint aegis of the MP Institute of Social Science Research and Indian Social Science Research Council, New Delhi.
Ganesh Kavadiya, former professor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, inaugurated the programme at the Bharatpuri administrative zone institute. He said that methodology is important for research work of social scientists, but equal emphasis should be laid on thought. He said that an inter-disciplinary vision should be adopted so as to make research in social sciences more people-oriented. “Social problems should not be confined to facts and figures rather we should have to suggest for their solutions,” he added.
Institute chairperson , Dr Nalini Rewadikar, chaired the inaugural sessions. Director Dr Yatindra Singh Sisodia shed light on the objectives and outline of the workshop. Event coordinator Dr Manu Gautam, conducted the proceedings. Research scholars from the social science stream from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi are participating in the workshop. It aims to bring about a reorientation of scholars on different issues pertaining to research methodologies.
