Ujjain: Religious meeting organised in presence of veteran seer

Ujjain: A religious meeting was organised at Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Monday evening by Kshipra Lok Sanskrati Samiti and Mahakaleshwar

Temple Management Committee under chairmanship of Govardhan Muth, Puri’s Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati. Addressing an impressive audience, the veteran seer said that life can be turned meaningful if a person comes to know himself before leaving the body. The main goal of life is to achieve moksha (emancipation). One should not conclude that life is for earning livelihood.

In fact livelihood is only for life, he added. Those who spoke during the meeting included MLA Mohan Yadav, former divisional commissioner Mohan Gupt, astrologer Shyam Narayan Vyas and Mahant Rameshwardas. The Shankaracharya will also deliver a lecture on Tuesday from 5 pm at the same venue. He will proceed to Dewas on Wednesday afternoon after addressing a meeting of intellectuals at 11 am.