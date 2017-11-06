Ujjain: Regional science centre to be established in city

Ujjain: A meeting convened by science and technology minister Umashankar Gupta and RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Suresh Soni on Sunday decided to establish a regional science centre in the city.

The duo also inspected Vasant Vihar Colony located APJ Abdul Kalam Planetarium and Observatory at Dongla (Mahidpur). MP Council of Science and Technology director general Navin Chandra and project head Dr Rajendra Sharma were also present on the occasion. The meeting also decided to include planetarium as tourist spot in Ujjain tourist circuit.

During the meeting, it was decided that the planetarium will be made centre of tourist attraction. A science park will be developed and various activities will be hosted for children so that they can be attracted towards scientific experiments. There will be a bus stop for city buses at planetarium and school children will be given free entry to the planetarium.