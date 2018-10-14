Ujjain: Rapist sentenced to 10 years RI

Additional sessions judge Alka Dube on Saturday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a cash punishment of Rs 5000 to the accused Ramgopal Parmar for rape. The case was registered against accused 60-year-old Ramgopal son of Mangilal Parmar under Section 376(1) and 376(2)N by Neelganga Police in 2015. Deputy Director public prosecution Dr Saket Vyas described the incident and told that the plaintiff had gone to the accused residence on the occasion of Raksha bandhan in 2015 for the first time and she was suffering from some decease.

Accused assured her to cure her decease and charged Rs 25000, later the accused and his wife on visited the plaintiff ’s residence with their friend and strengthened the relations with the plaintiff. The accused also grabbed some more money in the name of treatment. According to victim the accused raped her more than 3 times and assured her that he will get her decease cured. The victim registered the complaint with Neelganga police station in November 2015. The court acquitted the other two accused.