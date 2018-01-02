Ujjain: Railway employees protest against NPS

Ujjain: Railway employees throughout the country protested against national pension system (NPS) on Monday on the call of All India Railwaymans Federation and Western Railway Employees Union (WREU).

WREU Ujjain branch also staged a protest in front of integrated crew lobby under the leadership of WREU Ratlam division president SS Sharma. Speaking as the key note speaker, he warned the government about the pending demands of railway employees. These demands include withdrawal of NPS, to apply new rates of kilometre allowance for running staff, revision in minimum pay scale and providing risk allowance to gate man and assistant loco-pilot.

Sharma said that WREU will not withstand the delay government is making in fulfilling the demands and will conduct widespread protest against government. Those present on the occasion included Amrendra Kumar, Santosh Supekar, Arun Saxena, Pankaj Saxena,MK Sharma, Sandeep Jain, Ravindra Kumar Upadhyaya, Umesh Tedia, Dilip Singh Suhawat, DL Baghel, Santosh Kamat and Rohit Kumar among others.