Ujjain: Pt Salil Bhatt to perform on Satwik Veena today

Ujjain: A classical music performance will be rendered by renowned musician, Pt Salil Bhatt who is also credited with the invention of the Satwik Veena on Saturday. The Ujjain chapter of SPIC MACAY, will conduct the programme at 2 places. Pt Bhatt will perform at ‘manovikas vishesh vidyalaya’ at 11 am at Jawahar Nagar and at government polytechnic college at 2:30 pm.

Himanshu Mahant will accompany him on the tabla. Pt Salil Bhatt represents the 10th generation of a renowned music family and has performed in various countries including a performance in the German parliament in 2005. He has been awarded the ‘mahant Biharidas rashtriya sangeet samman’, abhinav kala samman’ and ‘Rajasthan gaurav samman’, amongst others. He is also been conferred the title of ‘Global Indian’ and ‘Prince of Raga’.