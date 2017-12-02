Ujjain: Priyanka Didi addresses Alvida Tanaav camp

Ujjain: Don’t just have positive thoughts but rather make your thoughts great. This was stated by stress management and personality development expert Brahmakumari Priyanka Didi in a five-day camp “Alvida Tanaav” organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya.

She emphasised on optimistic point of view and said that a research by America Heart Association found that optimistic people live longer. She said that it was necessary to be satisfied and content with whatever you have in your life. Do not compare with others and have ill feelings for anyone. She also said that people should not worry too much and leave everything to God. According to her, present is a God’s gift and we should enjoy it as much as we can. So, to be stress free, live in the present and always stay happy, she added.