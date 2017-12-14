Ujjain: Presentation on implementation of govt schemes

Ujjain: Research associates of Atal Bihari Institute for Good Governance and Policy Analysis of Bhopal, made a presentation on the basis of their study on the implementation of government schemes and programs in districts of Ujjain division, before divisional commissioner MB Ojha on Wednesday.

Under the ‘Chief Minister Young Professionals for Development Programme’, these young research associates have been studying the actual status of the programmes and schemes submitted to districts of Ujjain division for the past three months. For the implementation of the schemes at grass root levels, each district is being studied by one researcher. They come to conclusions by discussing with beneficiaries, villagers and others, including government officials. In the given presentation, findings based on the study done under the Chief Minister young entrepreneur scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Deendayal Kitchen Scheme, Tap Water Supply Scheme, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre of Children, recovery cases under consideration in the High Court of the districts, updating status on the Chief Minister’s portal and others were presented.

In the presentation, researchers suggested that refilling of LPG be made available to women under the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme in real time, timely distribution of tap water schemes, fund allocation to panchayats for repair work, marking timings of water sources and providing adequate donation to implementing agencies under the Deendayal kitchen scheme. These researchers will present the entire suggestions and conclusions of their respective districts before the government, by studying them for the entire year.