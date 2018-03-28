Ujjain: Preparations begin for maiden Gurukul Sammelan

Ujjain: An international level Gurukul Sammelan will be held in Ujjain next month from April 28 to 30 at Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedvidya Pratishthan, on Chintaman Road. This event will be jointly organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (Gurukul project), Madhya Pradesh Government’s directorate of culture and pratishthan. The objective of this conference is to make Gurukul education viable once again in society.

Principal secretary culture, Manoj Shrivastava held a meeting about preparations for the event in the meeting room of pratishthan on Tuesday. He said the event would be an attempt to recapture Vedic methods again. There will be extensive discussions on how Gurukul education system can be useful in modern times. All Gurukul operators will join on one platform through this event, which will help ensuring economic and educational autonomy of Gurukuls and awakening of the society at large, he added.

It was informed at the meeting that the event will be attended by teachers and administrators, saints, educationists, chancellors, vice-chancellors, institutionalists and social workers at the international level. The principal secretary gave orders to arrange for 1500 rooms as accommodation of guests. Instructions have been given for arranging rooms in Jhalaria Mutt, Madhav Seva Trust, Chardham Ashram, Sandipani Rashtriy Vedvidya Pratishthan, Udasin Ashram, Mansinga Ashram, Suryanarayan Vyas Dharshala, Ujjayini Hotel, Kshipra Hotel and Avanti Parsvnath Tapobhumi and other ashrams and hotels.

It was informed in the meeting that about 100 vice-chancellors and 2,000 to 2200 representatives of various Gurukuls of the country and abroad will participate in this event. Many international level litterateurs and scholars will also attend the conference. The main event will be held in the grounds of the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedvidya Pratishthan. Instructions were given by the principal secretary for the leveling of the land. Instructions were also issued to prepare a big dome at the venue which would accommodate about 4, 000 persons.

After the meeting, the principal secretary also inspected the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedvidya Pratishthan. Collector Sanket Bhondwe, municipal commissioner Vijay Kumar J and officials of the departments concerned and Aruna Saraswat and other members of the Vedvidya Pratishthan were present.