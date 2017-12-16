Ujjain: Pre-event organised at Ram Ghat on the eve of Ekatm Yatra

Ujjain: A mass awareness journey for the collection of metal will be held all over the State, to install the idol of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar. To make the mega event successful, a grand programme was organised here on Friday.

A journey will commence from Ujjain at December 19 and enter headquarters of different tehsils and districts. As a pre-event of the ‘Ekatm Yatra’ about 400 children chanted Vedic hymns at Ram Ghat. The programme began by performing ‘aarti’ and offering ‘chunari’to river Kshipra. Mahamandaleshwar Atuleshwarananda Maharaj, energy minister Shri Paras Jain, Mayor Meena Jonwal, MP Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Pradeep Pandey, UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal, BJP district president Shyam Bansal, municipal corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot, additional collector Basant Kurrey and municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J were present.

On this occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Atuleshwarananda Maharaj gave detailed information on the childhood of Adishankaracharya and congratulated the state of Madhya Pradesh on the journey. This journey is expected to enhance the Sanatan religion, and bring about connectivity in the society. A statue of Adishankaracharya will be built in Omkareshwar by collecting metal on a house to house basis. Energy Minister Paras Jain and other guests worshipped river Kshipra and performed offerings. Mahamandleshwar Atuleshwarananda Maharaj also asked 400 children to read Vedic fluently for half an hour.

College level debate competitions are being organised under the ‘Ekatma Yatra’ for metal storage and Jan-Jagran Abhiyan for building Adi Shankaracharya’s statue. The parishad’s district coordinator Devendra Sharma said the winner would be awarded Rs 10000, second prize would be Rs 5000 and the third Rs 3000, respectively. Every participant will get a certificate during the

Jan-Samvaad programme. Additional secretary higher education, Usha Shrivastava, has been appointed as the nodal officer of the competition.