Ujjain: Political party representatives discuss preparations to add new electorates
Ujjain: Representatives of recognised political parties in the district held a meeting at the office of the Simhastha Fair Authority on Tuesday, to discuss conducting a survey of new electorates and enrolling women electorates from January 1, 2018. During the meeting, presided over by deputy district returning officer, Shaily Kanash, a review of disposal of claims and objections, which were made during a door-to-door survey, was also taken on record.
Representatives suggested that demarcation of polling centers should be made on logical grounds, as last minute shifting of such centers would restrict electorates from casting their votes. Setting-up polling booths at distant places would also discourage electorates
from exercising their franchise. It was informed during the meeting, that the estimated population of Ujjain district during the year 2016 was about 21, 88, 000 while the number of electorates on January 1, 2017 was about 13, 90, 000.
EROs have been deputed at all seven assembly segments of the district and will be in making photo identity cards of electorates available. Those who attended the meeting included Anil Sharma (BJP), Purushottam Nagraj and Manjur Hussain Qureshi (INC), Kailash Chandra Rathore (BSP) and Nazakat Khan (CPIM).
